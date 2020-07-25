Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
MP cabinet expansion likely today amid growing pressure, Covid-19 crisis
Turncoats vs loyals: Shivraj Singh Chouhan struggles to strike a balance
FIR against Digvijaya over 'edited' video of CM Chouhan on liquor policy
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to prove majority in Madhya Pradesh, Speaker resigns
Shivraj expands Cabinet with 28 ministers, 12 Scindia loyalists inducted
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested coronavirus positive. Chouhan shared the news on Twitter in the morning.
"I had symptoms of Covid-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan said in a tweet.
In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, Covid-19 infection can be cured.
मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020
"I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible," he said.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India records 5,085 deaths in 7 days; cases at 1,339,067
Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU