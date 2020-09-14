JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update reports 2,281 new Covid cases, 34 deaths

As many as 2,281 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 88,247

As many as 2,281 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 88,247.

There are 20,487 active cases and 1,762 fatalities in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh reports 2,281 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths today. Total cases now at 88,247 including 1,762 deaths and 20,487 active cases," said the State Health Department.

With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count crossed 47-lakh mark on Sunday.

