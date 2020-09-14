Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update reports 2,281 new Covid cases, 34 deaths

As many as 2,281 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported in on Sunday, taking the state's count to 88,247.

There are 20,487 active cases and 1,762 fatalities in the state.

With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national count crossed 47-lakh mark on Sunday.

