Madras HC sets aside court order discharging Maran brothers in BSNL case

The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside a lower (CBI) court's order discharging media tycoon and his brother and former Union minister Dayanidhi Marana in the

The court also ordered that the charges against them be framed within 12 weeks.

The order came on an appeal filed by the in June against the court's March order.

In June, the had moved the Madras High Court challenging the discharge of the and others in the illegal telephone exchange case.

The CBI had alleged a loss of Rs 17.8 million (Rs 1.78 crore) to the government due to the installation of an illegal telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran's house, which was used for Sun TV operations.

The others who were discharged were BSNL's former chief general manager K Brahmanathan and former deputy general manager M Velusamy, the former minister's personal secretary V Gowthaman, and Sun TV network employees S Kannan and K S Ravi.