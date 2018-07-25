Madras HC sets aside court order discharging Maran brothers in BSNL case

-
The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside a lower Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court's order discharging media tycoon Kalanaithi Maran and his brother and former Union minister Dayanidhi Marana in the BSNL illegal telephone exchange case.
The court also ordered that the charges against them be framed within 12 weeks.
The order came on an appeal filed by the CBI in June against the CBI court's March order.
In June, the CBI had moved the Madras High Court challenging the discharge of the Maran brothers and others in the illegal telephone exchange case.
The CBI had alleged a loss of Rs 17.8 million (Rs 1.78 crore) to the government due to the installation of an illegal telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran's house, which was used for Sun TV operations.
The others who were discharged were BSNL's former chief general manager K Brahmanathan and former deputy general manager M Velusamy, the former minister's personal secretary V Gowthaman, and Sun TV network employees S Kannan and K S Ravi.
