Maharashtra has no choice but to stay indoors against coronavirus: Uddhav

Maharashtra's people have "no choice" but to stay indoors and prevent the from spreading, said Chief Minister on Wednesday after confirmed cases crossed the thousand mark in the state.

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat coronavirus," Thackeray said about the state which has the most cases in India.

"I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat coronavirus," he said on a Facebook video. "I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normalcy and the restrictions are being removed. It's good news. This means things can be better with time."

Twelve people from Navi Mumbai township were arrested, during the day, for going out on morning walk in violation of the guidelines, police said. These people were spotted by police on roads in Navi Mumbai's Panvel area near here early in the morning. "We arrested 12 morning walkers from various locations, including the Thane Naka," senior police inspector Ajay Kumar Landge was quoted as saying by PTI.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and later released on bail, the official said. "From today onwards, retail outlets of Big Bazaar, Reliance Mart, and fruit, vegetable, fish and mutton shops, and restaurants accepting takeaway orders here will remain open till 5 pm while chemist shops and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will function as usual," he said.



Maharashtra Chief Minister addresses media. Photo: PTI

Meanwhile, sixty new cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, PTI reported. Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola, and Buldhana, he said. "We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078," said the official.

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease as India tally reaches 164.