JUST IN
UN chief urges faster shift to 'net zero' after report shows climate threat
Smart prepaid meters to reduce power bills by up to 2.5%: Power Minister
Digital solutions to revolutionize healthcare delivery systems: Mandaviya
Underactive immune response may explain severe Covid in obese: Study
Give food, water, livelihood to people relocated from Bhairo Marg slums: HC
India indispensable for peace and stability in Indo-Pacific: Japanese PM
Tamil Nadu annual revenue deficit down by Rs 3,000 cr: Finance Minister
Gujarat government hikes minimum wages for labourers by almost 25%
Goa budget session to commence on March 27, says CM Pramod Sawant
RBI fines RBL Bank Rs 2.27 cr for failure on internal ombudsman scheme
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UN chief urges faster shift to 'net zero' after report shows climate threat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maha govt employees to get monetary benefits equal to OPS, call off strike

The government employees were on an indefinite strike since March 14 demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in 2005

Topics
pension | Maharashtra | Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra government employees agitating for restoration of the old pension scheme on Monday called off a week-long strike after a successful meeting between their representatives and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over key demand, a union leader said.

Vishwas Katkar, the striking unions coordination committee's convenor, said the state government has 'in principle' agreed to extend monetary benefits equivalent to the OPS to employees who are part of the New Pension System (NPS). The government employees were on an indefinite strike since March 14 demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in 2005.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on pension

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU