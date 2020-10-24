Maharashtra: Amravati records 61 new Covid-19 cases; 78 fresh recoveries

-
At least 61 persons tested
positive for coronavirus, while 78 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, an official said.
With the addition of the latest infections, the caseload in the district reached 15,900, the official said.
A total of 14,608 persons have so far recovered from the infection in the district, which has recorded a recovery rate of 91.87 per cent, he said, adding that the toll in the region stood at 358.
There are currently 934 active cases in Amravati district, the official said.
