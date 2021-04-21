Maharashtra announces stricter Covid curbs; offices to work with 15% staff

In view of a major spurt in new cases in the state, the on Thursday evening announced stricter curbs on movement of people. Among key measures, all government offices in the state, except those directly involved in handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, were asked to operate with only 15 per cent of their employees or just five – whichever is higher.

Making addition to the ‘Break the chain’ order of April 13, the state government has even asked offices falling under the ‘essential services’ categorisation to work with the lowest required capacity in no scenario exceed 50 per cent of their strength.

These measures will be in force in the state from 8 pm on April 22 to 7 am on May 1.

During this period, marriage ceremonies are to be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond two hours with a maximum of 25 person in attendance. Any instance of non-compliance would attract a penalty of Rs 50,000.

Private passenger transport, excluding buses, can ply only for emergency or essential services or other valid reasons with driver and passengers not more than 50 per cent of the vehicle’s seating capacity. Flouting of this rule could attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. Private buses can operate with 50 per cent of its seating capacity.

Curbs have been increased on local trains, metros and monorail services, too. Tickets or passes for these services will be issued only to three types of passengers – government personnel bearing valid identity cards, medical professionals, and people in need of medical treatment.