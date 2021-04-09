Maharashtra: Aurangabad records 1,362 new Covid-19 cases; 22 deaths

Maharashtra's Aurangabad



district has recorded 1,362 new COVID-19 cases and 22 casualties, an official said on Friday.

With the latest cases detected on Thursday, the tally of infections has risen to 94,035, while the toll reached 1,895, the official said.

Of the 1,362 new cases, 878 were reported in city and 484 were from the rural parts of the district, he said, adding that 18 patients died in the Government Medical College and Hospital, three in private hospitals and one in civil hospital.

There are currently 14,845 active cases in the district, the official added.

According to the data provided by the district administration, the city has recorded a recovery rate of 84.31 per cent, while the positivity rate remained 14.30 per cent on Thursday.

