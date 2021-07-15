Maharashtra board SSC results to be released on July 16

The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced that the results for students of Class 10 will be released on July 16.

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be declared on the MSBSHSE's official website at 1 pm on Friday, an official said.

While the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results have been prepared by calculating the marks obtained by students in the Class 9 examination and their scores in the internal assessments of Class 10, it was stated.

Taking to Twitter, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students.

