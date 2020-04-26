Maharashtra CM to discuss Covid-19 situation in state with PM Modi tomorrow

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will interact with Prime Minister on Monday to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the state and accordingly, he will announce new measures on April 30.

''I will speak to Prime Minister tomorrow. Both Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah have been calling regularly. Even businessmen like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Birla are also extending help. I want to thank all of them," said Thackeray here in a video conference.

"Accordingly, after discussing the COVID-19 and situation with the Prime Minister, I will announce new measures on April 30," he said.

The Chief Minister said that India will win against the corona battle not through "medicine but with discipline and patience". "We will defeat corona even before the availability of a vaccine," he said.





Highlighting the problems of migrant labourers, he said that the state government is in contact with the Centre and whatever is possible will be done soon.

"I am in touch with the Centre and soon whatever will be possible will be done for migrant workers. One thing is for sure that trains will not start because we do not want crowds as it could lead to an extension of lockdown," he said.

The Shiv Sena chief further responded to reports that is hiding exact COVID-19 figures and said there is nothing to hide as "Central team is investigating everything and the state government is working with them".



He urged the Centre to send pulses and other essential grains to in view of the situation. Speaking on corona cases in the state, Thackeray said 80 per cent patients in the state are asymptomatic and 20 per cent are with mild, serious or critical symptoms. He said Maharashtra has over 6,000 positive corona cases but the state government is well prepared and ready to tackle every situation. He urged people not to panic. Extending good wishes to people on the occasion of Ramzan, Akshay Tritiya and Bashweshwar Maharaj Jayanti, he appealed to people to stay indoors.

"I want to thank everyone for giving priority to the nation over festivals. There are no celebrations on Akshay Tritiya today. Even Ramzan has begun. At this time, there is no need to go out to find God as you can see God in those who are serving the nation in these hard times such as doctors, police and sanitation workers," he said.