FinMin miffed after IRS officers present measures for economic recovery

Hiking tax slab for the super-rich, a Covid-19 cess, amnesty scheme for undisputed tax demands and re-introduction of inheritance tax are among the slew of revenue mobilization measures recommended by a group of 50 Indian Revenue Service officers in a report to enable smooth recovery of the from the (Covid-19) shock.





However, the report did not go down well with the Finance Ministry, which said that it is prima facie an act of indiscipline and violation of conduct rules, which prohibit officers to go to the media with their personal views on official matters without taking prior sanction or permission of the government.

In a note titled F.O.R.C.E. (Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 epidemic), the panel has also proposed expenditure rationalisation measures, including a direct cash transfer of Rs 3000-5000 for six months for poor, a three-year tax holiday for corporate and businesses in healthcare, scaling down defense spending and zero tax for healthcare workers in FY21. The report was forwarded by the IRS Association to CBDT for consideration.

“The government… needs to raise additional revenue, but in ways that must not burden the already distressed common man,” the report said.



CBDT Chairman P C Mody has been directed to seek explanation from these officers for writing such "ill-conceived views" in public without having any authority to do so.

Arguing that in times like these, the so-called “super-rich” have a higher obligation towards ensuring the larger public good, the committee has proposed either raising highest income tax slab rate to 40% for those earning over Rs 1 cr, or re-introducing wealth tax for those with net wealth of Rs 5 crores or more.

“Administratively, the former will be simpler to implement. However, the revenue gain associated with both options should be worked out to see whether the gains attached with the latter option score better in terms of a cost-benefit analysis,” it said.



The finance ministry sources, however, said "an ill-conceived report put up by a group of officers, giving suggestions on increasing the taxes etc. in the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic and releasing the same in the media is an "irresponsible act" of few officers.

In addition, it recommended an increase in surcharge applicable to the higher income foreign companies having a branch office or permanent establishment in India. The two measures will help raise around Rs 50000 additional revenue, which it suggested should be placed in a separate kitty, to spend on 5-10 crucial projects or schemes which are likely to have a decisive impact on economic revival. “These projects should be listed on a Government website, accessible to the entire public… Additionally, the website should display a live spending meter against each of these projects/schemes, which will mention the expenditure incurred till date,” it said.

Besides, it recommended introducing a 4% one-time Covid Relief cess, which will help mobilize Rs 15000-18000 crore to help finance capital investment in Covid relief work. “To mitigate the extra hardship on the middle class, the cess may be made applicable only in cases where the taxable income is greater than Rs. 10 lakhs,”, said the report. Currently, a 2% health cess and 2% education cess are levied.

It also proposed increasing equalization levy for ad services from 6% to 7% and for e-commerce from 2% to 3%.

It also favored reintroducing the Inheritance Tax to reduce the concentration of wealth, widen the tax base and enhance revenue. “Inheritance tax is levied mostly in developed countries, at rates as high as 55%. In India, it was in force till 1985, payable on a slab basis. Such a tax may eventually lead to a reduction in tax rates,” it said. The report added that earlier, procedural issues and information asymmetry lead to the tax being abolished, whereas in today’s digital age it is enforceable and implementable as , information is easily accessible and there is an improvement in administrative framework over the last few decades.

Contributions to PM CARES Fund and CM Relief Funds should be allowed to be counted as CSR not only for the current FY but also for FY 2021-22, it said.

The panel also recommended extension of benefit of 80G deduction to companies that have opted for lower corporation tax regime. “They would not be inclined to contribute funds to the PM CARES Fund as they are currently not eligible to avail tax deductions on contributions made against the income in FY 2020-21,” it explained.

A new tax-saving Scheme like COVID savings Certificates (like NSC) could be introduced to mobilize more funds.

In line with the industry’s key demand, the report said that the Income-tax department can explore a “zero scrutiny year” for the current fiscal year. “This will be a bold step but this is required at this time of crisis…The department should go for minimum search and seizure operations in the current year, at least till 30 September 2020,” it said adding that few sectors like education, health, agro-based industries, transport, etc. can be avoided for search and seizure operations in the short term

Moreover, it recommended a new amnesty scheme for the collection of undisputed demand, in addition to the ongoing Vivaad se Vishwaas Scheme which only covers demand under dispute. “However, a large part of outstanding demand pertains to those which are crystallized and for which no dispute exists. In order to incentivize collection of such demand, the Government may launch an amnesty scheme waiving off the interest under section 220(2) in part or full. A similar approach can also be adopted for undisputed penalty amount pending for collection,” said the report.

The panel also proposed tax discounts and rebates in percentage points for timely compliance by assesses.

As for rationalisation of expenditure, the panel favoured scaling down of defense expenditure and spending envisioned for ambitious projects such as the bullet train on routes where any work is yet to take off. “The freed-up resources can be used for the more immediate pressing task of economic revival and ensuring a guaranteed income stream for those who have lost livelihoods,” it said.

Besides, it suggested a direct cash transfer of Rs. 3,000 – Rs. 5,000 a month can be worked out to the bottom 12 crore households, for a period of at least 6 months.

It pointed out that India’s Covid stimulus package announced by the Government amounts to 0.8% of GDP, which, “pales in comparison with 11% in the case of US, 15% in the case of UK, and 16% in the case of Malaysia.”

Ministry of health & family welfare can use a significant portion of Rs. 67,111 crores budgeted for the whole year in the first quarter of FY21, it said.

The total capex budget for budget 20-21 is Rs. 4.12 trillion, of which Rs. 1.51trillion pertains to infrastructure works in Ministry of railways and ministry of road transport & highways. Of the balance Rs. 2.5 trillion, crores, Rs 1 trillion could be used for COVID related works. Out of the revenue expenditure of Rs. 26.3 trillion budgeted in 2020-21, 10% savings equivalent to Rs. 2.63 trillion can be done across the board to be used for COVID related works, the report pointed out.





Finance ministry sources said neither IRS Association now any group of officers mentioned in the report were ever asked by the government to give any report on the subject.

"In fact, it was not even part of their duty to prepare such a report," one of the sources said. "These suggestions do not reflect view of CBDT or the finance ministry in any manner whatsoever," he added.

"People should completely disregard such report. In fact, the Finance Ministry is doing its best to provide relief and liquidity into the system and ease the lives of people in these trying times," the source said.

"The ministry will not hesitate to take any further steps which may be needed," sources said.

In fact, the IRS Association also said that the report does not purport to represent the official view of the entire IRS or the IT department.