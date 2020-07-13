Maharashtra coronavirus update: Fresh lockdown in Latur from July 15

-
Latur district in Maharashtra will
be under lockdown from July 15 to 30, district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh said on Sunday.
A district official said many relaxations were given under 'Unlock 2.0' during which outsiders from red zones entered the district, fuelling the rise in COVID-19 cases.
"Considering the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the district, a decision has been taken to re-impose the lockdown from July 15 to 30," Deshmukh said.
