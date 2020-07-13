JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Latur 

Maharashtra coronavirus update: Fresh lockdown in Latur from July 15

Latur district in Maharashtra will

be under lockdown from July 15 to 30, district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh said on Sunday.

A district official said many relaxations were given under 'Unlock 2.0' during which outsiders from red zones entered the district, fuelling the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Considering the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the district, a decision has been taken to re-impose the lockdown from July 15 to 30," Deshmukh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 09:58 IST

