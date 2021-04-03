Covid impact: Maharashtra board to promote class 1-8 students without exams

All board students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without the examinations in view of the current situation, Varsha Gaikwad announced on Saturday.

In a brief video message, the Maharashtra's education minister said that decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will soon be taken.

Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired a meeting yesterday with bureaucrats in the evening, painted a grim picture of the Covid-19 situation.

The Maharashtra chief minister warned that the state will announce stricter curbs in a day or two, and said a lockdown will be imposed if the situation did not improve.

He urged rival political parties and critics to come forward and help frontline workers and assist the state in mobilising extra doctors. The state registered 47,827 cases on Friday.