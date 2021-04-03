Covid impact: Maharashtra board to promote class 1-8 students without exams

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Can govt handle global demand for vaccines?
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The baffling surge in Ireland's cases
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
-
All board students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without the examinations in view of the current coronavirus situation, Varsha Gaikwad announced on Saturday.
In a brief video message, the Maharashtra's education minister said that decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will soon be taken.
Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired a meeting yesterday with bureaucrats in the evening, painted a grim picture of the Covid-19 situation.
The Maharashtra chief minister warned that the state will announce stricter curbs in a day or two, and said a lockdown will be imposed if the situation did not improve.
He urged rival political parties and critics to come forward and help frontline workers and assist the state in mobilising extra doctors. The state registered 47,827 cases on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU