Maharashtra govt decides against lifting lockdown, extends it to July 31

The government on Monday said that the lockdown in the state is being extended till July 31. The announcement comes amid a rapid growth in the number of cases in the state.

The current lockdown was to end on June 30. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown from July 1.

The government issued guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin Again’. The order said that movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within neighbourhoods in the Metropolitan Region (MMR).

It further reads, “It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene.”

"It is also directed that unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending place of work and bonafide humanitarian requirement including medical reason,” it notes.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, also says that all essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will be allowed.

The MVA government has meanwhile allowed relaxations for the rest of the state.

"Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures."

The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.

Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

On Sunday, reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state death toll has gone up to 7429.