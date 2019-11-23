- Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Fadnavis sworn in as CM, Pawar as deputy
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Fadnavis sworn in as CM, Pawar as deputy
'Work for Maharashtra's bright future,' PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar
The month-long political impasse ended in Maharashtra dramatically on Saturday with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the chief minister again, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at Raj Bhavan. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two in the morning ceremony, where only official media was present.
The development comes at a time when the nation was expecting that NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress would stitch an alliance excluding the BJP to stake a claim to form the government.
"People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, after which President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichidi' govt," Fadnavis said.
Ajit Pawar, after taking oath as the deputy chief minister, said: "From result day on October 24, no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmers issues. So we decided to form a stable government."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.
The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. The President's Rule was revoked at 5:47 am today, according to an official statement. Mr Fadnavis and Mr Pawar were administered the oath by Governor at around 8 am today. This development comes hours after it was almost confirmed that Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.
