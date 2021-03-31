JUST IN
Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Maharashtra govt reduces RT-PCR test price to Rs 500 as Covid cases rise

The revision in rates comes in the backdrop of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Coronavirus testing
This is the fourth price revision in Covid-19 test rates in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday has capped the minimum rate for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at Rs 500 and Rs 150 respectively.

According to the revised rates announced by the state health department, the laboratories can charge Rs 500-800 for RT-PCR tests, whereas the rapid antigen tests will cost Rs 150-300. This is the fourth price revision in Covid-19 test rates in Maharashtra.

The revision in rates comes in the backdrop of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. As delayed testing by positive patients has increased the burden on hospitals, the state wants to increase testing and contact tracing to reduce the caseload.

First Published: Wed, March 31 2021. 21:36 IST

