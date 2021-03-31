Maharashtra govt reduces RT-PCR test price to Rs 500 as Covid cases rise

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt's mandatory RT-PCR test norm may affect airline demand
SpiceHealth launches RT-PCR Covid tests at Rs 499; result in just 6 hours
RT-PCR kit makers tweaking kits to detect new coronavirus strains
Labs find lower Covid RT-PCR test pricing unviable, some may opt out
Maharashtra makes Covid-19 test must for passengers coming from 4 states
-
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday has capped the minimum rate for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at Rs 500 and Rs 150 respectively.
According to the revised rates announced by the state health department, the laboratories can charge Rs 500-800 for RT-PCR tests, whereas the rapid antigen tests will cost Rs 150-300. This is the fourth price revision in Covid-19 test rates in Maharashtra.
The revision in rates comes in the backdrop of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. As delayed testing by positive patients has increased the burden on hospitals, the state wants to increase testing and contact tracing to reduce the caseload.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU