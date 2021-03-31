Maharashtra govt reduces RT-PCR test price to Rs 500 as Covid cases rise

The on Wednesday has capped the minimum rate for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at Rs 500 and Rs 150 respectively.

According to the revised rates announced by the state health department, the laboratories can charge Rs 500-800 for RT-PCR tests, whereas the rapid antigen tests will cost Rs 150-300. This is the fourth price revision in Covid-19 test rates in Maharashtra.

The revision in rates comes in the backdrop of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. As delayed testing by positive patients has increased the burden on hospitals, the state wants to increase testing and contact tracing to reduce the caseload.