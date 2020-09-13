Maharashtra govt to issue SOP for reopening of restaurants by next week

The Maharashtra government is working on a standard operating procedure (SOP) for re-opening all hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra by next week.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar assured the restaurants and hotel industry representatives that within a week the standard operating procedure (SOP) and all the necessary guidelines and permissions to resume their restaurants would be discussed and a road map for re-opening would be drawn. “The livelihood of millions of daily wage earners is at stake. With the reopening of restaurants and hotels, the industry will be ...