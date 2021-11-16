Maharashtra govt to rope in Salman to promote inoculation in Muslim areas

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said there was hesitancy about taking anti-coronavirus vaccines in Muslim-dominated areas, and the government will take the help of Bollywood superstar to convince people to take the jab.

is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered, but in some areas the pace of is low, Tope said, speaking to reporters here on Monday. "There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use and religious leaders to convince the community to take the vaccine," he said. Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," he added. Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose, the minister said. About the possibility of a third wave of the viral infection, Tope said as per the experts, the pandemic has a seven-month cycle, but due to large-scale vaccination, the next wave would not be severe.

People should follow the COVID safety protocol and get vaccinated, he added.

