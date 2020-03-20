Maharashtra in partial lock down; shops & offices in Mumbai, Pune shut

All shops, establishments and offices excluding those engaged in essential services will have to remain shut till March 31 in metropolitan region, Pune and Nagpur, chief minister announced on Friday.

Groceries, milk centres, pharmacies and banks are exempt from the restrictions which come into effect from today midnight.

All government offices will function with 25 per cent attendance and local trains and buses will continue to operate as usual in

"Residents have responded positively to our appeals to work from home and crowds have lessened. But we need to be careful and have to take precautions for next fifteen days," Thackeray said.

Trains and buses will remain operational to allow smooth functioning of essential services in the city.

Cinema halls, parks, gyms and swimming pools have been already asked to remain shut while stores in crowded areas are allowed open on alternate days. In Pune and Nagpur restaurants and bars too have been shut and only their kitchens are functioning for deliveries.

"We are also working to find a solution to financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 crisis and a working group has been formed to look into it," he added.

The expanded restrictions are aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which has so far infected 52 persons in the state. Over 40 of these cases are among those with history of foreign travel and the government is working hard to ensure there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.