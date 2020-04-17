Maharashtra lockdown: Nearly 50,000 cases filed, 10,000 people held so far

Maharashtra police have so far registered close to 50,000 cases and arrested over 10,000 people for offences related to flouting of norms in place for the novel outbreak, an official said on Friday.

He said 30 Maharashtra police personnel, including seven officers, have so far got infected with the while on frontline duty to combat the outbreak.





"We have registered 49,756 offences under section 188 of IPC and arrested 10,276 persons. There have been 102 incidents of assault on policemen during this period and 162 people have been arrested in them," he said.

"We seized 32,424 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders, and 1,044 offences have been registered for illegal transportation during the lockdown," he added.

The official said police across the state had handled 70,300 calls related to queries.

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,547 people detained in Delhi on Friday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said.

According to police data, 195 cases were registered for disobedience to a public servant's order till 5pm.



A total of 3,547 people have been detained for not complying with police directions and 363 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 (take charge of unclaimed property) of the Act.

Police also said they issued 793 passes but registered 152 cases against people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 91,078 people have been detained for violating police orders.