Maharashtra lockdown to extend beyond June 1, then eased in phases

Lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended beyond June 1 and subsequently relaxed in phases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.
The issue of relaxing restrictions in the state was discussed in the cabinet meeting. While there has been pressure from various trade bodies for relaxation, government has decided to extend the lockdown beyond June 1.
While Covid-19 cases are declining in the state as a whole, they are rising rapidly in 10-15 districts. The spread Mucormycosis is also of concern. " We still need to exercise caution. Instructions have been issued to extend the lockdown beyond June 1 and then subsequently relax restrictions in phases, " Thackeray tweeted.
Earlier health minister Rajesh Tope told media persons that the government's Covid-19 task force will give suggestions on easing the restrictions in a day or two.
Maharashtra has been imposed strict Covid-19 restrictions since April 22. Provision stores and dairies are four hours in the morning but stores selling non essential goods are still not allowed to open.
