Maharashtra logs 2,325 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active tally at 14,636

on Wednesday reported 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 50 more than a day ago, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection and 2,471 others recovered, the state health department said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in jumped to 80,25,106, while the death toll increased to 1,48,039, the department said in a bulletin. had logged 2,279 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Tuesday. As per the bulletin, Maharashtra now has 14,636 active COVID-19 cases. Of these, the highest - 5,305 - are in Pune district, followed by 2,003 and 1,297 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur district respectively.

The number of COVID-19 patients who have recuperated from the infection so far in the state rose to 78,62,431 after 2,471 more patients recovered in the 24 hours, it said. Maharashtra's recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent. As per the department, of the total new cases, the highest 898 were registered in the Pune administrative circle, followed by Mumbai (546), Nagpur (321), Nashik (184), Akola (111), Latur (103), Kolhapur (83) and Aurangabad circles (79). An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. Of the seven fresh fatalities, the Pune circle registered four, the Mumbai circle 2 and the Kolhapur circle one, the department said. With 45,273 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,27,43,403, said the bulletin.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,682 with the single-day addition of 106 new patients, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, health department officials said. The death toll in the North Maharashtra district stood unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 4,69,140 patients have recovered from the infection, 76 of them during the day, the officials said. The number of patients receiving treatment in the district stood at 640. Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 5.13 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,25,106; fresh cases 2,325; death toll 1,48,039; recoveries 78,62,431; active cases 14,636; total tests 8,27,43,403.

