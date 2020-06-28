Maharashtra not to lift lockdown on July 1, to ease curbs gradually: Uddhav

JUST IN
Business Standard

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray said that the number of cases was rising due to the movement of people on reopening of certain activities and increase in testing across the state

Maharashtra government will not lift the lockdown from July 1 but will continue to gradually ease restrictions in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Maharashtra has reported 159,000 plus cases and Mumbai alone accounts for over 74,000 cases. The Mumbai police too, has warned residents that it will impound vehicles which are found driving away from residence without any valid reason.

"We will have to take steps cautiously. The crisis is still not over," Thackeray said while urging residents to maintain discipline.

Hair cutting salons and beauty parlours in the state opened from Sunday. Offices can function with only 10 per cent staff, while malls and hotels remain shut in Mumbai.

Thackeray said that the number of cases was rising due to the movement of people on reopening of certain activities and increase in testing across the state. " We are creating health infrastructure in the state. The state may become number one in the country for use of plasma therapy against Covid-19. We are also procuring adequate stocks of Remdesivir and Favipravir and will provide them free at government hospitals," he added.
First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 15:42 IST

