Maharashtra not to lift lockdown on July 1, to ease curbs gradually: Uddhav

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra will gradually lift lockdown after May 31: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM extends Covid-19 lockdown till 'at least' April 30
BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Congress
State govts, Railways prepare for possible extension of Covid-19 lockdown
Will make Covid-19 tests affordable and accessible for all, says Thackeray
-
Maharashtra government will not lift the lockdown from July 1 but will continue to gradually ease restrictions in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
Maharashtra has reported 159,000 plus cases and Mumbai alone accounts for over 74,000 cases. The Mumbai police too, has warned residents that it will impound vehicles which are found driving away from residence without any valid reason.
"We will have to take steps cautiously. The crisis is still not over," Thackeray said while urging residents to maintain discipline.
Hair cutting salons and beauty parlours in the state opened from Sunday. Offices can function with only 10 per cent staff, while malls and hotels remain shut in Mumbai.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown to continue in Maharashtra, says Thackeray
Thackeray said that the number of cases was rising due to the movement of people on reopening of certain activities and increase in testing across the state. " We are creating health infrastructure in the state. The state may become number one in the country for use of plasma therapy against Covid-19. We are also procuring adequate stocks of Remdesivir and Favipravir and will provide them free at government hospitals," he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU