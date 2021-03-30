Maharashtra orders manufacturers to prioritise oxygen supply to hospitals

Maharashtra government has asked industrial gas manufacturers in the state to prioritise oxygen supply to hospitals in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The state health department today issued an order directing manufacturers to supply 80 per cent of produced oxygen to hospitals

and nursing homes. The remainder can be supplied for non-medical uses. A similar order was issued last year too during the peak of Covid-19.

Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the state and that is putting a pressure on health infrastructure. While additional capacity is being created and more beds are being added, the state administration is worried that infrastructure could soon get overwhelmed. Hospitals are facing challenges in securing oxygen supplies and the government order could reduce delays in procurement.

“ICU beds and oxygenated beds in hospitals are getting filled up fast. People with symptoms are not getting tested in time and even those contracting the virus are not taking all precautions. As a result, hospitals are getting patients in serious conditions,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said today.

Maharashtra accounts for over 60 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in the country. Eight of the ten worst affected districts in the country are in Maharashtra with Pune topping the list. On Sunday the state recorded over 31,000 fresh cases and 102 Covid-19 related deaths.