Maharashtra rains: 26 of 28 dams in Raigad district filled to capacity

The storage level of 26 out of 28 dams in Raigad district in Maharashtra is full this monsoon, with water being discharged from 20 of them, an Irrigation official said on Friday.
He said Karle Dam in Shrivardhan and Khaire Dam in Mahad were 98 per cent full, adding that monsoon rains were over in many parts of the district.
