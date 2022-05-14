Maharashtra records 248 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.
The lone death was reported in Mumbai.
The caseload in the state rose to 78,80,585 and death toll reached 1,47,854.
On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 263 cases and one fatality.
As many as 263 patients recovered during the day. So far 77,31,292 patients have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra.
The state has 1,439 active cases now.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and other adjoining areas -- recorded 170 new cases, including 131 in the country's financial capital alone.
The Pune division -- covering Pune, Satara and Solapur districts -- witnessed 63 fresh cases.
Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.
As many as 28,032 coronavirus tests were conducted since Friday evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,05,37,502.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 248; New deaths: one; Active cases: 1,439; New tests conducted: 28,032.
