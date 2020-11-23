Maharashtra records 4,153 Covid-19 cases in a single-day, 30 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 21,907 new cases, 425 deaths; 23,501 recover
Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra sees a drop in daily new case additions
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
Maharashtra govt slashes charges for coronavirus tests by Rs 300
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
-
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose
to 17,84,361 with the addition of 4,153 new cases on Monday, the state health department said.
With 30 fresh deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 46,653, the department said in a statement here.
A total of 3,729 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,54,793, said the statement.
There are 81,902 active cases in the state at present, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU