Maharashtra reports 5,439 fresh coronavirus cases, 30 fatalities

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800, state health department said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Coronavirus

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported

5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800, state health department said.

With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683.

A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.

Mumbai city reported 939 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its cumulative caseload to 2,77,453 while death toll rose to 10,708 with 19 people succumbing to the infection.

The state has so far conducted 1,03,66,579 tests.

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 20:25 IST

