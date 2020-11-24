Maharashtra reports 5,439 fresh coronavirus cases, 30 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
Maharashtra Police reports 154 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours
Record 70,000 Covid-19 patients discharged in single day: Health Ministry
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt to issue circular for rational use of remdesivir
India in talks with all coronavirus vaccine manufacturers: Health Ministry
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported
5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800, state health department said.
With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683.
A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.
Mumbai city reported 939 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its cumulative caseload to 2,77,453 while death toll rose to 10,708 with 19 people succumbing to the infection.
The state has so far conducted 1,03,66,579 tests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU