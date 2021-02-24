Maharashtra reports nearly 9,000 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,807 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 2,121,119, according to the state health department.

The state also reported 80 deaths on Wednesday and the total toll from the pandemic stands at 51,937. With 2,772 discharges or recoveries seen during the same period, the active case count is at 59,358.

The Centre has deputed multi-disciplinary teams to states witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, including Maharashtra to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that, all political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state.

In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd.

Thackeray warned that if the situation in the state deteriorates, Maharashtra will be put under a lockdown.