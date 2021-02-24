Maharashtra reports nearly 9,000 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
DATA STORY: Maharashtra alone accounts for 34% of India's Covid deaths, Karnataka for 8.5%
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra tally crosses 1.09 mn; deaths go past 30,000
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 14,718 fresh cases, 355 deaths
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 14,888 fresh cases, 295 deaths
DATA STORY: Now, Kerala has the highest Covid caseload after Maharashtra
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,807 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 2,121,119, according to the state health department.
The state also reported 80 deaths on Wednesday and the total toll from the pandemic stands at 51,937. With 2,772 discharges or recoveries seen during the same period, the active case count is at 59,358.
The Centre has deputed multi-disciplinary teams to states witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, including Maharashtra to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that, all political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state.
In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd.
Thackeray warned that if the coronavirus situation in the state deteriorates, Maharashtra will be put under a lockdown.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU