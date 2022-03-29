Maharashtra saw highest number of complaints against digital loan apps

-
ALSO READ
What factors to consider while taking a home loan?
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What is a collateral loan?
RSS chief Bhagwat slams OTT platforms and bitcoin, calls for regulation
RSS still waits for BJP to execute 2020 Vijayadashami message on farm laws
-
More than 2,500 complaints were made by customers to the Reserve Bank of India against digital loan applications (apps) between January 2020 and March 2021, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Chart
A total of 2,652 complaints against digital loan apps (DLA) were received by ‘Sachet’ — a portal established by the RBI under the State Level Coordination Committee mechanism to register complaints by the public against unregistered entities. Highest number of complaints were received by Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka and Delhi.
“The Department of Supervision at the RBI has been designated as the nodal department for dealing with complaints against unauthorised digital lending platforms/mobile apps and a mechanism to handle specific references on unauthorised digital lending platforms has been laid down,” the minister said in a written reply.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU