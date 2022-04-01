Maharashtra sees 123 Covid-19 cases, two deaths and 112 recoveries

-
Maharashtra on Friday reported 123 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 78,41,147 and the toll to 1,47,785, an official said.
The deaths took place in Malegaon and Buldhana, he added.
So far, 77,25,451 people have been discharged post recovery, including 112 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 911 active cases, the official said.
He pointed out that Nandurbar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal and Gondia districts had zero active cases.
State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the examination of 36,174 samples in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of tests to 7,94,20,815.
Total cases 78,41,147; fresh cases: 123; death toll 1,47,785; recoveries 77,25,451; active cases 911; total tests 7,94,20,815.
