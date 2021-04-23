Maharashtra: Thane records 5,441 Covid-19 cases, 52 deaths in a single day

-
With the addition of 5,441
coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,36,092, an official said on Friday.
These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.
As 52 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,130.
The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.63 per cent, he added.
In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count went up to 72,980, while the death toll is 1,390, another official said.
