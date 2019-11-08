JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pakistan may charge $20 fee even on the opening day of Kartarpur corridor
Business Standard

Maharashtra tussle: Fadnavis meets Governor, tenders resignation as CM

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis
The suspicion in the BJP is that the Sena could chalk out its own course in the post-poll scenario | Photo: PTI

.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday. Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, sources said.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.
First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU