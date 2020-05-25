Maharashtra will gradually lift lockdown after May 31: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra will gradually lift restrictions after May 31, Chief Minister said on Sunday.

The fourth phase of the nationwide ends on May 31. Maharashtra, worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in India, has reported 47,190 positive cases and 1,577 fatalities as of Sunday morning.

Thackeray said the state would take cautious steps for reopening as there was a danger of cases multiplying fast. He said the sudden imposition of and then lifting it at one go was like digging one’s own grave and he won’t do it.

Thackeray has come under criticism with former ally BJP demanding Rs 50,000-crore package to support farmers, workers, and other sections of the society.

He listed out measures, including providing rations and meals to the poor, health insurance scheme, and free bus and train services for the migrants. The CM said the fight would get tougher and the state was increasing hospital beds with oxygen facility and by the next month, 14,000 hospital beds would be ready in Mumbai, he said.