Maharashtra will gradually lift lockdown after May 31: Uddhav Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
Finally out of Bal Thackeray's shadow, Uddhav has a tough task at hand
Covid-19 crisis: Won't deploy Army in Mumbai, says Uddhav Thackeray
Police at Uddhav Thackeray residence to be tested for coronavirus infection
State govts, Railways prepare for possible extension of Covid-19 lockdown
Month after results, Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM
-
Maharashtra will gradually lift lockdown restrictions after May 31, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown ends on May 31. Maharashtra, worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in India, has reported 47,190 positive cases and 1,577 fatalities as of Sunday morning.
Thackeray said the state would take cautious steps for reopening as there was a danger of cases multiplying fast. He said the sudden imposition of lockdown and then lifting it at one go was like digging one’s own grave and he won’t do it.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India overtakes Iran in cases, becomes 10th most affected
Thackeray has come under criticism with former ally BJP demanding Rs 50,000-crore package to support farmers, workers, and other sections of the society.
He listed out measures, including providing rations and meals to the poor, health insurance scheme, and free bus and train services for the migrants. The CM said the fight would get tougher and the state was increasing hospital beds with oxygen facility and by the next month, 14,000 hospital beds would be ready in Mumbai, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU