Majority of donations in India made to religious organisations: Report

Out of total donations worth Rs 23,700 crore given by Indians between October 2020 and September 2021, the maximum went to religious organisations. A recent study showed that 64 per cent of all the donations went to religious organisations and the highest number of donations were made by lower-income and middle-class households.
The study, "How India Gives 2020-21", was released by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) to find out the pattern of donating money in India.
According to a report in the Indian Express (IE), the amount donated was higher in urban areas, while the number of donations was more in India's rural areas. Most Indians prefer cash over kind in donations, the report added.
Beggars were preferred recipients of donations in India, receiving total donations worth Rs 2,900 crore, nearly 12 per cent of all the donations. They were followed by "family and friends" receiving Rs 2,000 crore in donations.
The "household staff" received Rs 1,000 crore in the period.
The survey further pointed out that males prefer donating to religious organisations, and family and friends. Women, on the other hand, prefer donating to beggars and household staff.
The highest number of donations was made by east Indians followed by north Indians.
Among the money donated to "non-religious organisations," the biggest amount went to NGOs, trusts, foundations and schools. This was followed by the PM CARES fund, and CM CARES fund.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 09:31 IST