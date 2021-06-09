Making every effort to comply with new IT rules: Twitter tells govt

-
In a sign that Twitter is trying to ease the logjam with Indian government over new Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, the social media giant on Wednesday that it is making every effort comply with the new rules.
"We have assured Govt of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines," a Twitter Spokesperson was quoted as saying.
"Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving vital public conversation taking place on the service."
It further said that an overview on the progress has been duly shared with the government and that it will continue the constructive dialogue going forward.
The government has sent one last notice to Twitter to comply with the newly notified IT rules, applicable to social media intermediaries. Following the order, Twitter has reached out to the government seeking more time to comply.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had said on May 28 that major social media intermediaries have shared the details as required under the new IT Rules except Twitter.
