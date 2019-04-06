Making it count: Goonj redistributing old clothes among the poor

It was a chance meeting in the winter of 1999 that changed the course of Anshu Gupta’s life. Gupta, then a journalist, was on a reporting assignment when he was drawn to a rickshaw-puller, who carted unclaimed dead bodies to mortuaries in return for some cash. Most of the dead were migrants wearing tattered clothes.

The sight moved Anshu. He and his wife, Meenakshi, later went through the wardrobe in their two-bedroom house in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar and counted the unused and unwanted pieces that filled the space. Between them, there were 67 pieces of clothing they did not ...