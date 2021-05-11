Maldives bans Indian tourists amid a relentless second Covid-19 wave

-
ALSO READ
Maldives appoints Mumbai-based Bobby Mohanty as new honorary Consul
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
End of Covid depends on how we behave, not the virus: Prof K Srinath Reddy
LIVE: Will respond like a lion, says Mamata on BJP 'destroying offices'
-
Maldives, which attracted droves of Indian tourists in the last few months, has shut its borders to India.
The Health Protection Agency of Maldives tweeted on Tuesday that starting 13th May tourist visas for visitors from South Asian countries will be temporarily halted.
The safety measure has been put in place in view of second wave of pandemic in India and rise in cases in other countries in the region. A curfew too has been imposed in parts of Maldives and congregational prayers in mosques have been temporarily stopped.
The island nation has been a major attraction for celebrities and commoners alike from India and was among the very few destinations that was open to Indian tourists.
India has been the second largest source market for Maldives this year accounting for 21 per cent of all arrivals. The islands have received over 400,000 tourists since start of January. Russia has been the biggest source market followed by India, Ukraine, Germany and Kazakhstan.
Last month the Maldives government imposed curbs on Indian visitors by banning their entry on populated islands. However Indians could still visit the resorts. The second wave of pandemic however led to drop of traffic from India resulting in flight cancellations by Indian carriers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU