Malls to reopen in Maharashtra, shop timings extended on weekdays

Malls will reopen and shops will be allowed to function till 8 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on Saturday in 25 districts of as a part of easing of Covid-19 restrictions. On Sunday only stores selling essential goods will be allowed to function.

Government and private offices can also function at full capacity as per the new guidelines. Cinema halls however will remain shut and restaurants can serve dine-in guests till 4 p.m. only.

The relaxations have been made in 25 districts, including Mumbai, where case positivity rate and weekly growth of Covid-19 cases remains lower than the state's average. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will issue separate orders for Mumbai. Over 4,860 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state today.

Existing restrictions will continue in eleven districts including Pune, Raigad and Palghar.

"Considering the higher number of positive cases, higher emergence of fresh cases in the districts of Sindhudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, the respective disaster management authorities to impose effective restrictions in the said districts," chief secretary S J Kunte said in his order.

All public gardens and playgrounds can remain open for exercise, jogging and cycling as per the order.