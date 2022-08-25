JUST IN
All arrangements done for demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida
Delhi plans to spend $600 mn to clean its polluted air, says official
15-point action plan in Oct to fight air pollution in winter: Delhi min
China objects to US-India military drills near LAC amid border row
Sonali Phogat's autopsy report indicates multiple injuries: Goa Police
What is PMLA Act? Money laundering, law statement and objectives
India hiring not impacted by high global inflation, new jobs up 29%: Report
Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO Chairman: Ministry
Classical language status for Marathi: Maha CM writes to PM for approval
Hyderabad police serve notices to BJP MLA Raja Singh in two old cases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
All arrangements done for demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida
Business Standard

Malware found in 5 phones, not established if it's Pegasus spyware: SC

Govt didn't cooperate with independent committee's investigation, says three-judge bench

Topics
Malware attack | Supreme Court | India Israel ties

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court said it has reservations about the report and it will consider if a redacted version can be made public

Malware was found in five of the 29 devices but it could not be concluded if it was Israeli-made spyware Pegasus, said the Supreme Court on Thursday as it accused the government of not cooperating with an independent committee’s investigation.

The court-appointed committee submitted a sealed report before a bench of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hima Kohli. The report was submitted in three parts: two reports by the technical committee and one by the overseeing committee led by a retired judge, Justice R V Raveendran.

The court said the government had not cooperated with the committee and it took the same stand as in previous hearings, where it refused to clarify if it had purchased Pegasus to snoop on Indian citizens.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in response, said, "If they had asked 'whether you are using a particular malware', we would have said 'we are not using it’.”

People who submitted their phones for the committee’s examination requested the court to not release the report as the matter pertains to national security. The technical committee’s report contains information about malware, public research material, and material extracted from private mobiles containing confidential information. The committee has said its report is confidential.

The Supreme Court said it has reservations about the report and it will consider if a redacted version can be made public. It will put up on the court’s website Justice Raveendran’s report that talks about suggestions on protecting citizens, government accountability, amending the law to improve privacy, and other things.

The court set up the independent committee to probe whether Indian authorities had procured and used Pegasus on journalists, activists, and politicians, acting after a political uproar that held up Parliament’s monsoon session last year.

The court is likely to hear the matter again after four weeks.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Malware attack

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 17:51 IST

`