Man opens fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia; 1 injured

In a video, the man, wearing a black jacket and a pair of white trousers, can be seen walking on a road, brandishing a gun.

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

An unidentified man opened fire at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi on Thursday. One person has been injured.

In a video, the man, wearing a black jacket and a pair of white trousers, can be seen walking on a road, brandishing a gun.

He was eventually overpowered and has been taken into custody.

The students were participating at an anti-CAA protest in the city's Jamia area.

First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 14:28 IST

