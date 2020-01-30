Man opens fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia; 1 injured

An unidentified man opened fire at protesters near the in Delhi on Thursday. One person has been injured.

In a video, the man, wearing a black jacket and a pair of white trousers, can be seen walking on a road, brandishing a gun.

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020



He was eventually overpowered and has been taken into custody.

The students were participating at an anti-CAA protest in the city's Jamia area.