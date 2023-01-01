JUST IN
Business Standard

Man sets godown on fire in Maharashtra's Thane district; no casualties

A godown was allegedly set on fire by a man in Maharashtra's Thane district, and no casualties were reported, police said on Sunday

Maharashtra | Thane | Fire accident

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A godown was allegedly set on fire by a man in Maharashtra's Thane district, and no casualties were reported, police said on Sunday.

A blaze erupted at the godown of a decorator in Bharat Nagar area of Shelar Naka in Dombivili around 12.45 am on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against a man who allegedly set the premises on fire, inspector Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station said.

The godown was completely gutted in the blaze and materials worth Rs 60,000 were destroyed, he said.

The police have identified the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area and further probe is underway, the official said.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 15:48 IST

