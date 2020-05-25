Man who threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath handed over to UP task force

A 20-year-old man from Nashik, who claimed to make a threat call to kill Chief Minister in a bomb blast, has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"After yesterday's arrest of a person in connection with a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a bomb blast, Lucknow Police special media desk received a call from a person who threatened consequences on arresting the person," ATS said.

"On the information provided by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Maharashtra Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Nashik who has accepted to have made the threatening call. He has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh STF for further action," it said.