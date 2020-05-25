Man who threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath handed over to UP task force

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt may move SC against HC order on anti-CAA protesters hoardings
Monsoon played havoc in Maharashtra; 80 died and millions displaced in 2019
UP govt set to get anti-romeo squad back after rise in crimes against women
Coronavirus outbreak: From Delhi to Maharashtra, states on a war footing
UP to Kerala: States try to bring businesses back to life in lockdown
-
A 20-year-old man from Nashik, who claimed to make a threat call to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
"After yesterday's arrest of a person in connection with a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, Lucknow Police special media desk received a call from a person who threatened consequences on arresting the person," ATS said.
"On the information provided by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Maharashtra Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Nashik who has accepted to have made the threatening call. He has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh STF for further action," it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU