JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Students, migrants take the first flight home as air operations resume
Business Standard

Man who threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath handed over to UP task force

Maharashtra Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Nashik who has accepted to have made the threatening call

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | UP government

ANI 

Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI

A 20-year-old man from Nashik, who claimed to make a threat call to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"After yesterday's arrest of a person in connection with a threat call to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast, Lucknow Police special media desk received a call from a person who threatened consequences on arresting the person," ATS said.

"On the information provided by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Maharashtra Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Nashik who has accepted to have made the threatening call. He has been handed over to Uttar Pradesh STF for further action," it said.
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU