Many of the world's billionaires share a zodiac sign, study finds

Latest research by Cashfloat, a UK-based lender, has found that many of the world’s share a star sign. Cashfloat combed through the Forbes 2022 rich list to analyse the birthdays of 286 to find the most common zodiac sign.

Bernard Arnault, consistently ranked among the world’s top 3 richest, is only one among the 29 billionaires who are Pisceans.

The least successful star sign was Capricorn, with only 5.5% billionaires belonging to it.

Capricorn, incidentally, is the star sign of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who dominated the rich list for several years in a row.

Take a look at the most common zodiac signs among billionaires:

Libra - 12%

Pisces - 11%

Taurus - 10%

Leo - 9%

Aries - 8%

Virgo - 8%

Gemini - 8%

Aquarius - 7.5%

Cancer - 7.5%

Sagittarius - 7.5%

Scorpio - 6%

Capricorn 5.5%