Maruti Suzuki India, employees to donate Rs 35 mn for Kerala flood relief

Earlier in the day, Bajaj Auto also announced a contribution of Rs 20 million in aid of flood-hit Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kerala floods
A view of the flood affected areas, in Kochi on Sunday

Maruti Suzuki India said on Tuesday that the company along with its employees will donate Rs 35 million as Kerala flood relief effort.

It has donated Rs 20 million towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen relief, rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts of the government, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

In addition, employees of the company will make a contribution amounting to Rs 15 million, it added.

Earlier in the day, Bajaj Auto also announced a contribution of Rs 20 million in aid of flood-hit Kerala.

While Rs 10 million is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 10 million will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced contribution of Rs 10 million each to the state Chief Minister relief fund.

Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BWM have announced service support to customers in the state.
First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 17:19 IST

