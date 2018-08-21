Maruti Suzuki India, employees to donate Rs 35 mn for Kerala flood relief

India said on Tuesday that the company along with its employees will donate Rs 35 million as relief effort.

It has donated Rs 20 million towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to strengthen relief, rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts of the government, India said in a statement.

In addition, employees of the company will make a contribution amounting to Rs 15 million, it added.

Earlier in the day, Bajaj Auto also announced a contribution of Rs 20 million in aid of flood-hit Kerala.

While Rs 10 million is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 10 million will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced contribution of Rs 10 million each to the state

Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BWM have announced service support to customers in the state.