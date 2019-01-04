'Mary Poppins Returns' brings life's lessons with a dose of magic'

Over half a century after we first met her on screen, the winds have blown Mary Poppins our way again. The wait for the magical nanny’s return has been long, but well worth it.

Directed by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns is set in the London of 1935 — 20 years after the first movie — when the city is in the midst of the “great slump”. Winter is on its way out, but the gloom hasn’t lifted — at least not from the Banks’s home where we met the nanny last, in the 1964 Mary Poppins that had Julie Andrews in the titular role. The Banks ...