JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Did not tap phones of any MLA: Rajasthan Police over social media claim

So far nearly 94% of 810 million poor got free grains in April-June period
Business Standard

MEA holds a programme on good governance practices during pandemic

The event saw 70 participants from Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Kenya, and other Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries

Topics
Coronavirus | Ministry of External Affairs | Lockdown

Press Trust of India 

A two-day programme on good governance practices during Covid-19 pandemic was held in the national capital by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement, the MEA said the event saw 70 participants from Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Somalia, Zambia and other Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries.

"A two-day eITEC programme on 'Covid-19 Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was inaugurated by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, on August 6," the statement said.

This is the 11th such eITEC programme on Covid-19 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in which around 900 participants from different ITEC partner countries have participated and benefited, it said.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU