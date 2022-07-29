JUST IN

Medical students back from Ukraine stuck between a rock and a hard place
Supertech twin tower demolition to happen on Aug 21: Noida Authority to SC
MiG-21 set to retire: A dive into the aircraft's long date with accidents
PM Modi launches NSE-IFSC SGX Connect, IIBX at GIFT City's IFSC
Passenger safety paramount: Scindia on multiple snags reported by airlines
SC directs NTA to permit 15 candidates in additional session of JEE (Mains)
India in league of countries that shape global financial trends: PM at GIFT
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri, 3 fire engines reach spot
'India needs to set up 46k EV stations by 2030 to match global benchmark'
SC agrees to hear Bihar judicial officer's plea challenging his suspension
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Monkeypox strain in India different from Europe, says ICMR-NIV study

Business Standard

Medical students back from Ukraine stuck between a rock and a hard place

Protests and strikes by students seeking accommodation in Indian medical colleges have so far not yielded any assurance from the NMC, Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Topics
Ukraine | Indian students | Operation Ganga

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 
Ukraine crisis
Recently, 60 students and nearly 500 parents sat on a hunger strike for four days at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, before moving to Jantar Mantar in the capital city.

The Indian medical students who were forced to return from Ukraine amid the war during “Operation Ganga” are still stuck between a rock and a hard place.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 22:20 IST

`
.