JUST IN

India backs UN resolution to recognise human right to healthy environment
School jobs scam: ED raids another flat of Partha Chatterjee's associate
PM Modi to launch India's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat
NEET controversy: Kerala HC to hear PIL for one exam protocol across India
Health Ministry asks authorities to ramp up completion of new med colleges
Ranjan's 'rashtrapatni' comment shows his mindset towards women: NCW chief
HC orders TN govt to publish photos of Prez, PM in Chess Olympiad ads
Delhi HC to hear plea on pendency of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs
Twitter warns against governments ramping up demands for user details
Hearing on maintainability of suit in Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute on Aug 8
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India backs UN resolution to recognise human right to healthy environment

Business Standard

Kerala's Idukki Medical College gets NMC approval for 100 MBBS seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded sanction to open the government medical college in Kerala's high range district of Idukki with the admission of 100 MBBS students

Topics
Kerala | MBBS | Medical colleges

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 
Medical college
Representative Image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded sanction to open the government medical college in Kerala's high range district of Idukki with the admission of 100 MBBS students, a long pending demand of the southern state.

The state government, which managed to secure sanction for the same through years-long efforts, said all the required procedures would be completed at the earliest and steps would be taken to begin classes by this year itself.

The Idukki Medical College, which began its operations during the time of the previous Congress-UDF government, had lost the then Medical Council of India (MCI) recognition in the year 2016 as it didn't have any adequate amenities including required number of beds, academic block, staffs and accommodation facilities for students and employees.

The LDF government later shifted all the students admitted there, to other medical institutions to ensure their continuity in studies, Health Minister Veena George said.

The ruling LDF has now managed to secure the recognition again through collective effort and meticulous planning.

Informing the media about the NMC's sanction, George said the state government has arranged all required facilities, appointed enough staff and started IP (in-patient) services after completing the construction of the new building.

"It is a great achievement that sanction has been received now for 100 seats. It was just 50 before," the minister said.

The government's plan is to bring more advanced facilities at the medical college in the coming days, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 10:13 IST

`
.