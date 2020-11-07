Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty reported

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Migrant workers' employers asked to follow Covid-19 norms
Statue of Unity to be connected to rail network by year-end: Railways
SpiceJet plans to add Kevadiya-Surat route to its seaplane service
Incessant rains in Gujarat hit normal life; flood situation in Bihar grim
Surat airport peak hour passenger handling capacity to triple Dec 2021: AAI
-
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium- intensity earthquake hit south Gujarat at 3.39 pm, with its epicentre 36 km east south-east from Bharuch.
The Gujarat government in a statement said Sardar Sarovar Dam, ranked the country's third highest concrete dam, and the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in its vicinity, have not experienced "adverse impact of this earthquake".
The epicentre of the quake was around 50 km from the Dam and Statue of Unity, which are designed to withstand 6.5 magnitude quake with epicentre distance of 12 km from the reservoir, it was stated.
The tremor was felt at a depth of 5.9 km, and created panic among locals in Bharuch and Surat districts, a district official said.
"As per the primary report, no damage to property or casualty has been reported from anywhere in the district due to the earthquake," an official from the disaster management department of Bharuch said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU